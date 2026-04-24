Lāna‘i Air plans to expand service to Moloka’i

After years of having only one airline, Moloka’i will be getting another option.

Lāna‘i Air has confirmed they plan to expand to the island.

The timeline and details are still being finalized and subject to approvals.

In a statement to HPR, Lāna‘i Air said, “We recognize that for many residents, air travel is an essential connection to health care, work, family and daily needs, and our goal is to provide additional travel options to support those connections.”

Previously, the airline exclusively served the island of Lāna‘i. It is currently hiring for Moloka’i-based positions.

A spokesperson said the company plans to operate a route between the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu and Moloka’i Airport.

Lāna‘i Air will use their 19-seat Cessna SkyCourier aircraft for the expansion.