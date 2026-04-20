Former Hawaiʻi Gov. George Ariyoshi dies at age 100

Former Gov. George R. Ariyoshi, Hawaiʻi’s third and longest-serving governor in state history, has died.

He led the state from 1974 to 1986. Born March 12, 1926, in Honolulu to Japanese immigrant parents, Ariyoshi was a historic figure in Hawaiʻi and national politics, becoming the first Asian American elected governor of any U.S. state.

His leadership helped guide Hawaiʻi through its early post-statehood decades, marked by economic transition, growth and the strengthening of state institutions.

Ariyoshi died peacefully Sunday night, surrounded by his family. He was 100 years old.

Gov. Josh Green said flags will be lowered effective immediately and remain at half-staff through sunset on the day of Ariyoshi’s memorial service, which will be announced.