Communication needs in health care for those that are hard of hearing could soon be studied

Lawmakers are considering a resolution that would study the communication needs of those that are deaf, hard of hearing, or deaf-blind in health care settings.

The Disability and Communication Access Board would assess the current communication standards and make changes where necessary. Supporters of Senate Concurrent Resolution 63 are asking to center the study around the lived experiences of those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Nikki Kepoʻo testified in strong support of the resolution, saying she had a deaf friend who recently died after having a stroke. During his care, he did not receive the proper communication aids.

“They made it nearly impossible for him to receive effective communication or accessibility,” Kepoʻo said. “We tried everything we could to get them to understand that the communication was part of his health care, but they just felt if he could say whether or not he was sore and where he was sore, that was enough. But it wasn’t enough.”

Advocates say those with hearing impairments should have access to the proper auxiliary aids and services, including ASL interpreters.

“I don’t think people understand just how difficult it is to communicate at any level, let alone dealing with your health on a time sensitive manner,” Kepoʻo said.

The resolution passed through the Senate Committee on Human Services and Homelessness and the Committee on Health.