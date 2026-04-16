UH Mānoa receives over 100 water-related service requests in student housing

More than 100 water-related issues were reported across student housing facilities at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa following the Kona low storms.

The first storm hit during the university’s spring break, meaning students could have left windows open or AC units on, which may have contributed to the excess bacteria growth. UH officials believe issues could have worsened because of the time it took for students to return to their rooms to report the damage.

Marc Arakaki, a spokesperson for UH Mānoa, said many of the 112 service requests have been addressed and the rest are being worked through to ensure each impacted room is dried, cleaned and treated as needed.

“Periods of heavy rain and high humidity can create moisture-related challenges in buildings across Hawaiʻi, and student housing at UH Mānoa is not immune to these conditions,” Arakaki said.

“Each report is taken seriously and our teams have been working through inspections while continuing to encourage residents to report any concerns so that they can be addressed properly.”

UH reported that students were able to request temporary or permanent relocation if their rooms were impacted. Seventeen relocation requests were submitted, eight of which have resulted in permanent moves to other dorms. Arakaki said he believes the remaining students have all moved back into their original rooms.

A few cases of sickness have since been reported, which Arakaki said he cannot directly link to the mold or water damage reports.

“For those who reported feeling sick, we recommended that they consult with their health professional but also we work with them if they requested to offer temporary or permanent relocations,” he said.

“This is kind of a case-by-case basis, but our student housing staff are really supportive of the students and really tried to seek out as many resources for them as possible.”

He suggested a few tips for those in student housing to minimize mold risk during periods of heavy rain:



Keep windows closed or minimally cracked

AC units should be turned off when not in the room

Avoid leaving damp items hanging in room, especially over carpet

Service requests for student housing can be submitted here.