Kona area to adopt protocols to limit coconut rhinoceros beetle

The state Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity has approved new measures to limit the spread of coconut rhinoceros beetles on Hawaiʻi Island.

The coconut rhinoceros beetle is an invasive pest that feeds on palm trees and food crops like banana and kalo. They bore into trees and plants, often creating irrevocable damage.

The beetles lay their eggs in decaying plant matter. A single mulch or compost pile may harbor dozens of beetle larvae.

An active CRB infestation has been ongoing on Hawaiʻi’s west side for more than a year.

Live beetles were first found in traps near the Kona International Airport in March 2025. Since then, live beetles and larvae have been detected along a roughly 20-mile stretch from downtown Kailua-Kona up to Kīholo Bay.

Concerned conservation groups petitioned the state Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity to take steps to contain the beetle in January.

On Tuesday, the board voted in favor of establishing a containment zone around the parts of Kona with beetle activity.

Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund Transport of beetle host materials will be regulated within the pictured area.

Under the new interim rules, businesses will soon need permits from the ag department to move beetle host materials like compost and mulch from areas in the containment zone to any other parts of the state.

The containment zone stretches from downtown Kailua-Kona up to Waikoloa.

Big Island Invasive Species Committee manager Franny Brewer told the board during Tuesday’s meeting that the spread of the beetles in Kona has likely been exacerbated by individuals accidentally transporting beetles and larvae to new locations.

"That's really what this measure seeks to mitigate, [it’s] to reduce the risk of seeing that accidental spread," she said.

"Right now, it's kind of a wide-open door, and we know that this is not 100%. But we need to get at least a screen covering that door."

The Big Island Invasive Species Committee plans to offer trainings for businesses on how to comply with the new rules.

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