Residents deal with the aftermath of Mānoa flooding

The aftermath of the second Kona low is still being felt by residents, including folks in Mānoa Valley on Oʻahu.

Monday’s heavy rain caused flooding on Woodlawn Drive near the Marketplace and Noelani Elementary School. Cars along the street and in the parking lots floated into other parked cars.

Athena Ortiz owns one of the cars. She's been cleaning out mud for the past two days.

"It was a little overwhelming to have people offer help, but it also is refreshing to see that people in your community are willing to help others for free, without any kind of promise of monetary reward or recognition," she said.

"In a way it's probably kind of cheesy, but it kind of inspires you to do the same — these people that are busy and have jobs can still make time to offer assistance after work, you know, why can't I?"

Ortiz says many of her coworkers and neighbors thought the worst of the storm had already passed before Monday. She says she was caught off guard by how much it rained and did not expect the storm to cause that much damage.

She said she thinks the state needs to be better prepared for climate emergencies like the recent storms.