Bill could make it easier to distribute meat from invasive species

The state Legislature could make it easier to distribute meat from invasive species like axis deer.

A bill moving through the Capitol is looking to exempt meat from those animals from some state inspection and transportation rules — as long as they're donated to an organization specifically to feed those in need.

Proponents say it would help improve food security in Hawaiʻi while tackling a problematic species like axis deer.

"Here in Maui County, we are really overrun by axis deer. In particular, there's a lot of invasive ungulates," said Mya Hunter, who works for the Maui Department of Agriculture.

"This bill presents a really unique opportunity to improve local food security and community resilience by offering a local protein source — as the demand of food will only rise and the cost of food only rises here in our outer islands."

The bill passed through the House Committee on Agriculture and Food Systems. It’ll next be heard by the full House for approval.