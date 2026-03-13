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Mokulele parent company plans to use all-electric aircraft interisland

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Janis Magin
Published March 13, 2026 at 10:05 AM HST
Surf Air Mobility and BETA electric ALIA aircraft.
Courtesy Surf Air
Surf Air Mobility and BETA electric ALIA aircraft.

The parent of Mokulele Airlines is planning to launch the first electric passenger air service in Hawaiʻi. It's part of a partnership that includes purchasing up to 100 electric aircraft.

Mokulele Airlines parent company Surf Air Mobility is partnering with BETA Technologies on a plan to launch electric passenger airplanes in Hawaiʻi.

The companies plan to start with interisland cargo flights before expanding into passenger service on Mokulele Airlines.

BETA Technologies' aircraft are fully electric. It’s designed to fly like a small commuter plane — but with zero emissions. The planes run on rechargeable batteries instead of burning jet fuel. They’re about the size of the Cessna Caravans that are commonly used in the islands.

The aircraft is built for short-haul routes, carrying cargo or small groups of passengers — with the goal of reducing operating costs and cutting carbon emissions on interisland flights.

Mokulele Airlines currently serves as the only air carrier for Moloka'i, and the primary airline used by residents of Lāna'i.
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BETA founder and CEO Kyle Clark says Hawaiʻi is an ideal launch market because of the short-haul routes, interisland demand and high fuel costs.

Surf Air has placed an order for 25 of BETA's all-electric aircraft and has options to buy up to 75 more for a total of 100 planes with a total pricetag of up to $500 million.

Surf Air is also planning to establish a maintenance, repair and overhaul center for the electric planes here in Hawaiʻi.

Surf Air CEO Deanna White says the partnership with BETA Technologies will help the company lead the commercial rollout of electric aviation. And that includes flying the first paying passenger on a next-generation electric aircraft.
Tags
Local News Mokulele AirlinesTransportationBusiness News
Janis Magin
Janis Magin is the Editor-in-Chief for Pacific Business News.
See stories by Janis Magin
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