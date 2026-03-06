Former Hawaiʻi Senate president and U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa dies at 74

Colleen Hanabusa, a former U.S. representative and state senator, has died. She was 74.

Born on May 4, 1951, and originally from the west side of Oʻahu, she studied at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, earning bachelor's, master's and law degrees.

Hanabusa was first elected to the Hawaiʻi Senate in 1998 and served in the upper chamber through 2010, including a stint as the first woman Senate president.

“Colleen was a brilliant legislator and tireless advocate for the people of Hawaiʻi, and I was honored to call her a friend," current Senate President Ron Kouchi said in a statement.

She went on to win one of Hawaiʻi's two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010, serving two terms, and again in 2016 for one term. Her most recent public role was on the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board.

Marco Garcia / AP FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2012, photo, Democrat Colleen Hanabusa speaks after winning the Hawaiʻi 1st congressional district seat at the Japanese Cultural Center in Honolulu

Hanabusa also ran for Hawaiʻi governor in the 2018 election, ultimately losing to incumbent Gov. David Ige, who served through 2022.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono confirmed the death of her former colleague, saying in a statement, "Colleen was a fierce advocate who had strong beliefs and fought for them with conviction."

Hirono continued, "I had the privilege of working with Colleen in Congress, where together we worked to continue strengthening the trust relationship between the federal government and the Native Hawaiian community. I’m grateful to have known Colleen and to have worked alongside her, and I’m sending my aloha to her husband John, her family, and all who loved her.”

Gov. Josh Green has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sunrise Monday in honor of Hanabusa, who he said "spent decades advocating for her community with strength, determination and heart."

This is a developing story.