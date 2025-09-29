Colleen Hanabusa to resign from Honolulu rail board

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Board Chair Colleen Hanabusa will resign from her position, effective Tuesday.

Although she submitted her letter to Mayor Rick Blangiardi early last week, she wrote that she made the decision last month.

The former U.S. representative did not directly address why she was resigning, but she wrote that she has become unable to effectively serve on the board.

She was not present at last week’s meeting or one in August.

Hanabusa served as chair twice — once in 2016, and again after being appointed to the volunteer board by Blangiardi in May 2021. She was elected as the chair two months later and has held the position since.

Following her resignation announcement, the HART board adopted a resolution honoring her service and recognizing her leadership.

In a written statement, Blangiardi thanked Hanabusa for her time on the board and said his administration will work with the community to fill her position.

“Colleen’s leadership, experience, and steady guidance have been invaluable to the progress of this critical project for our city,” he wrote.

“On behalf of the people of Honolulu, I thank her for her commitment and the many contributions she has made to moving Skyline forward. As we look ahead, we will work with the community to fill this important position and ensure that the Board continues to benefit from strong, capable leadership.”

Hanabusa's term was originally scheduled to end in June 2026.