Lawmakers consider prohibiting food packaging made with PFAS

Take-out orders might start to look a little different thanks to a new bill that would ban certain types of plastic service ware.

House Bill 644 would prohibit the sale, distribution or use of single-use plastic ware that contains perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl — also known as PFAS. PFAS are largely known as “forever chemicals” due to their toxic nature.

The substances are often used to greaseproof and waterproof materials in food packaging.

Ted Bolan, a member of the Hawaiʻi Climate Protector Coalition, explained that the chemicals can leach into food and will eventually be consumed by people.

“We have real waste problems here, and they certainly extend to foodware,” Bolan said. “PFAS are persistent and they're toxic. They're implicated with cancer and they can leach into food and create a health risk. This is a necessary bill and it’s a positive step in the right direction.”

In its current version, the bill would not be enforced until Jan. 1, 2028, which lawmakers said would give businesses time to switch the materials they are using.

The measure states that the Hawaiʻi Department of Health would be in charge of implementing and enforcing the new rules. DOH representatives said the implementation would be difficult and costly, despite their support of the bill's intended effects.

“The Department does not have an estimate of the scope and amount of single-use plastic products containing PFAS that are currently being sold or used … but it is broadly believed that the food industry has moved away from any use of PFAS in common foodware,” DOH testimony said.

“Based on the lack of information regarding the pervasiveness of the issue and the lack of existing programs to implement the prohibition on PFAS, the Department is unable to determine the additional resources required, but additional resources are likely needed.”

The bill passed through the House Committee on Finance and will next be heard by the full floor.