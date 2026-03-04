© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawmakers consider prohibiting food packaging made with PFAS

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Emma Caires
Published March 4, 2026 at 11:27 AM HST
FILE - In this 2019 photo, a restaurant worker in Honolulu holds a polystyrene foam box containing an order of roast pork, rice and salad.
Audrey McAvoy
/
AP
FILE - In this 2019 photo, a restaurant worker in Honolulu holds a polystyrene foam box containing an order of roast pork, rice and salad.

Take-out orders might start to look a little different thanks to a new bill that would ban certain types of plastic service ware.

House Bill 644 would prohibit the sale, distribution or use of single-use plastic ware that contains perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl — also known as PFAS. PFAS are largely known as “forever chemicals” due to their toxic nature.

The substances are often used to greaseproof and waterproof materials in food packaging.

Ted Bolan, a member of the Hawaiʻi Climate Protector Coalition, explained that the chemicals can leach into food and will eventually be consumed by people.

“We have real waste problems here, and they certainly extend to foodware,” Bolan said. “PFAS are persistent and they're toxic. They're implicated with cancer and they can leach into food and create a health risk. This is a necessary bill and it’s a positive step in the right direction.”

The Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in West Oʻahu.
Local News
In long-running Oʻahu landfill saga, city considers expanding Waimanalo Gulch
Ashley Mizuo

In its current version, the bill would not be enforced until Jan. 1, 2028, which lawmakers said would give businesses time to switch the materials they are using.

The measure states that the Hawaiʻi Department of Health would be in charge of implementing and enforcing the new rules. DOH representatives said the implementation would be difficult and costly, despite their support of the bill's intended effects.

“The Department does not have an estimate of the scope and amount of single-use plastic products containing PFAS that are currently being sold or used … but it is broadly believed that the food industry has moved away from any use of PFAS in common foodware,” DOH testimony said.

“Based on the lack of information regarding the pervasiveness of the issue and the lack of existing programs to implement the prohibition on PFAS, the Department is unable to determine the additional resources required, but additional resources are likely needed.”

The bill passed through the House Committee on Finance and will next be heard by the full floor.
Tags
Local News State LegislatureDepartment of HealthTrash
Emma Caires
Emma Caires is an HPR news producer.
See stories by Emma Caires
Related Stories