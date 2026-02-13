© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Group says military contributes 16% of Hawaiʻi's gross domestic product

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Janis Magin
Published February 13, 2026 at 10:32 AM HST
Pfc. Mason Davis, a drone operator with Delta Troop, 1st Platoon, Multipurpose Company, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, watches a Ghost-X reconnaissance drone land after a mission on Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaiʻi, Nov. 13, 2025.
Pfc. Jose Nunez/28th Public Affairs Detachment
/
DVIDS
FILE — A drone operator watches a Ghost-X reconnaissance drone land after a mission at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaiʻi, Nov. 13, 2025.

The military is one of Hawaiʻi's largest economic boosters, with billions of dollars in contract awards each year. The apparent rise in defense contract work in recent years is set to provide the state with economic stability in the near future.

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded more than $3 billion in contracts in Hawaiʻi in 2023. That's according to a recent report from Hawaiʻi's Military and Community Relations Office, or MACRO.

Most of that spending is for construction on Oʻahu military bases and at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, where construction of a dry dock is the largest project.

Laurie Moore, MACRO's executive director, says that spending is expected to sustain and even grow as work continues on military projects in the Pacific.

Soldiers of the 18th Transportation Detachment (TD) start off Lightning Forge 19 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii May 28 by receiving and staging 524th CSSB, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade equipment for onward movement to Logistics Support Area (LSA) in support of Lightning Forge 2019. 18th TD verifies that the vehicles are in the correct staging area during operations then each military vehicle is sent off by serial type after they receive their convoy brief. Lightning Support stands ready to support any mission given to them. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Sarah D. Williams
Local News
Military report focuses on economic impact, public sentiment in Hawaiʻi
Mark Ladao

She says the $3 billion in spending is just a slice of the total economic impact the military has on Hawaiʻi. Moore says when you factor in direct, indirect and induced spending, the military contributes more than $17 billion to Hawaiʻi's economy.

She says that amounts to 16% of the state's gross domestic product.

Meanwhile, defense contracting is a small but growing segment of Honolulu’s office market, especially from companies that focus on defense technology.

For example, tech giant Palantir is moving into an office space at Pacific Guardian Center downtown after winning a 10-year, $10 billion contract with the Army.

Alexander Peach of Colliers Hawaii says he and other brokers are seeing increased activity from that sector from companies either entering the market or ramping up for contracts they're winning – or hoping to win.
Local News Business News Military Economy
Janis Magin
Janis Magin is the Editor-in-Chief for Pacific Business News.
See stories by Janis Magin
