Hawaiʻi eyes expanded automatic voter registration with driver's licenses

A state proposal could automatically register eligible residents to vote in elections — unless they explicitly “opt out” of that opportunity.

Hawaiʻi already has an automatic voter registration system, but it follows an “opt-in” model. Eligible residents have to choose registration when they apply for or renew their driver’s license or state ID.

House Bill 2132 would instead register voters unless they decline. The measure said unregistered voters would be mailed notices that allow them to opt out.

According to the measure, the current model “places the burden of registration on individual voters," and an opt-out model makes voting easier.

It said that “every eligible person should be able to register to vote in a convenient and secure manner that benefits both new voters and election administrators. Improving voter registration processes can help ensure state election systems remain secure and efficient, safeguard the integrity of votes, and reduce administrative costs.”

The purpose of the bill is to improve voter participation in Hawaiʻi, which is well-known for its poor voter turnout compared to the rest of the U.S.

More than half of the state’s registered voters showed up for an election just once since 1998. Other than that, turnout never reached 43%, and was at its lowest during the most recent elections — just 32% in 2024.

Aria Castillo, reclaiming democracy program director for Hawaiʻi Alliance for Progressive Action, testified in support of the measure this week.

“ This bill makes Hawai'i's automatic voter registration system stronger by switching from an opt-in to an opt-out process during regular (Division of Motor Vehicles) visits, allowing information to be regularly updated,” Castillo said. “This approach makes voting more accessible while maintaining strong safeguards and oversight. This bill does not change who can vote, and it does not register non-citizens. We are often encouraging young people to take part in democracy. This bill helps by removing unnecessary barriers, making it easier for everybody to participate.”

There was opposition to a more automated registration model, with one of the most common arguments being that it could affect election security and integrity.

Despite widespread concerns on a national level over voter fraud and integrity in recent elections, there has been no widely accepted evidence of compromised votes and elections.