Lawmakers reschedule bill hearings after storm closure

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature was working to reschedule hearings after offices reopened Tuesday following the Monday storm closures.

Lawmakers were supposed to hear over 80 bills on Monday in various committees.

The measures ranged from policies that would allow the state to charge people who need to be rescued if they are hiking on a closed trail — to giving $15,000 retention bonuses to Department of Law Enforcement officers.

Both the House and Senate say they plan to reschedule hearings over the next week or two.

The House has already rescheduled one of the two committees that were canceled for Wednesday.

The notification for the rescheduled joint Health and Consumer Protection and Commerce Committee hearing says that those who submitted testimony will need to resubmit for consideration. One of the measures being heard would expand protections for gender-affirming care in the state.

A Senate spokesperson says the bills will be added to the already-scheduled hearing this week and next week.

