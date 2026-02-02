SHOPO and community praise Mahuna as new Hawaiʻi Island police chief

The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission has offered interim Chief Reed Mahuna the permanent job leading the island’s police department.

The decision came following a two-day commission meeting last week, including interviews with eight finalists, public testimony and deliberation.

“I won't let any of you down, and I won't let this community down. I'll show you what I can do. I'll show you how I'm going to lead this department now with my vision, and I think we're going to do really great things for the community,” Mahuna told the commission Friday after he was offered the position.

Much of the discussion and testimony was in support of Mahuna, who has been the interim chief since September 2025.

Sherry Bracken, a Kona resident and former local radio news reporter, commended Mahuna’s work over the years.

“One of the things that I appreciate as a civilian now, because I've been retired for a few years, is that Chief Mahuna really engages with the community,” Bracken said. “Even after I left my job reporting news, Chief Mahuna has stayed in contact with me, and I with him, and he is always available.”

Similarly, other testifiers praised Mahuna for his leadership skills, understanding of the department, and public engagement. Current Hawaiʻi Police Department officers testified in support of Mahuna, too.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, the state’s police union, also endorsed Mahuna.

“Chief Mahuna will be able to hit the ground running and start addressing the department's challenges, like the staffing crisis, our officer morale and modernizing the department. We as SHOPO are eager to partner with Chief Mahuna to implement positive changes that improve public safety and benefit the community,” SHOPO President Don Faumuina said after the commission meeting.

Those department issues came from a SHOPO survey, Faumuina said.

“Morale has been low, the staffing crisis is wearing down our officers. The buildings are crumbling, and their equipment is out of date. These are some of the things that we addressed with interim Chief Mahuna at the time, and he actually started making progress,” Faumuina said.

Mahuna has decades of experience at HPD, first joining in 1998. He has served as deputy police chief, major and captain in different divisions within HPD. He was born and raised on Hawaiʻi Island.

Mahuna was named interim chief after former Chief Ben Moszkowicz was forced to resign — as part of his bid to become the chief of the Honolulu Police Department.

Moszkowicz appeared to lose community trust after announcing his intention to leave his post for the Oʻahu job. However, the Honolulu Police Commission then appointed Honolulu's Deputy Chief Rade Vanic to the interim position. Work to choose Honolulu’s permanent police chief is currently underway.

Given Mahuna’s history on Hawaiʻi Island, SHOPO said it wasn't worried that he would do the same. Mahuna’s term will be for five years.

