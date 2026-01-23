Consulting firm begins search for new HPD chief

Work to choose Honolulu’s new police chief is now underway and is expected to be done in June.

That’s according to the California-based firm Public Sector Search & Consulting, which informed the Honolulu Police Commission about the process this week.

The commission has the final authority over who the next chief is, and has tapped the consulting firm to go through the applicants.

The firm has already done interviews with the state Department of Law Enforcement, the city’s prosecuting office, the American Civil Liberties Union and other stakeholders to find out exactly what the community wants in a new chief.

“People are looking for strong leadership for the department, solid communication skills, someone who's a visionary, transparent, willing to hold employees accountable, but in a fair way and not just officers … and be responsive to community needs,” said Public Sector Search & Consulting CEO Gary Peterson at the commission meeting.

He said the selection process will include four phases. The firm is currently in the “discovery” phase, which includes engagement and surveys with the community.

Next is an applicant screening, then the commission’s assessment. The final phase comes after the chief is selected to ensure a successful transition period.

Former Honolulu Police Department Chief Joe Logan resigned in June following reported conflicts with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The department is currently being led by interim Chief Rade Vanic, who has shown interest in the permanent job.