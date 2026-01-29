Abuse protections, reproductive care top priorities for Women's Legislative Caucus

Protecting domestic abuse survivors, preventing human trafficking and safeguarding reproductive care are the focus of the bipartisan Women’s Legislative Caucus this session.

One of the measures in a five-bill package would make it a misdemeanor to interfere with a person’s access to a health care facility. It would also create a pathway for people, including health care facilities, to sue if they are harmed by that interference.

Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Joy San Buenaventura explained that free speech is protected, but attempting to block access to a health care facility crosses the line.

“It's when they actually interfere with somebody's ability to go in and out of a health care facility, because it's very difficult for a patient to make that choice,” she said.

“You shouldn't allow them to be intimidated, especially health care providers. They're already under the gun and under various anti-abortion people coming up at them. And we saw what occurred in the mainland — some of them have actually been subject to violence, so they already know that history."

She hopes that the measure will be enough to alleviate the harassment people face at places like Planned Parenthood.

Another bill would require the Department of the Attorney General to develop a human trafficking awareness program for those working in hotels or other vacation accommodations.

The measures are awaiting committee hearings.