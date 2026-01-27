Governor suggests pausing multiyear income tax cut plan

Gov. Josh Green's State of the State speech on Monday focused on balancing affordability with fiscal responsibility. He talked about looking for ways to continue to address cost-of-living issues, while absorbing financial hits from decisions at the federal level.

Green has proposed pausing the historic income tax cut that was implemented last year. It was supposed to ramp up over the next five years, costing the state billions of dollars in revenue.

The pause would be expected to bring back $1.8 billion in tax revenue. He said he would use $600 million of that money for food security and child care needs.

House and Senate leadership said they are open to the idea, but will need to continue to evaluate the proposal.

HPR's Ashley Mizuo has more.

