Governor suggests pausing multiyear income tax cut plan

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published January 27, 2026 at 10:42 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green talks to the press following his fourth State of the State on Jan. 26, 2026.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Gov. Josh Green talks to the press following his fourth State of the State on Jan. 26, 2026.

Gov. Josh Green's State of the State speech on Monday focused on balancing affordability with fiscal responsibility. He talked about looking for ways to continue to address cost-of-living issues, while absorbing financial hits from decisions at the federal level.

Green has proposed pausing the historic income tax cut that was implemented last year. It was supposed to ramp up over the next five years, costing the state billions of dollars in revenue.

The pause would be expected to bring back $1.8 billion in tax revenue. He said he would use $600 million of that money for food security and child care needs.

House and Senate leadership said they are open to the idea, but will need to continue to evaluate the proposal.

HPR's Ashley Mizuo has more.

Local News State LegislatureJosh Green
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
