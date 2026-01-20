Hawaiʻi library system hopes to secure funding amid federal uncertainty

The state's public libraries are keeping an eye on federal funding for this year.

The federal Institute of Museum and Library Services gives about $1.5 million to Hawaiʻi's library system annually. But an executive order last summer slashed funding for IMLS, which ended grants for state library systems.

Hawaiʻi was one of 21 states that sued the Trump administration over the cuts. A judge ruled the move illegal, and IMLS reinstated the canceled money. That applied to money for the 2025 fiscal year.

State librarian Stacey Aldrich is still unsure what money the library system will see in 2026.

"If we don't get the funds, it will directly impact the digital services we have available, like New York Times, Mango language — some of the more popular online tools that are available to everybody," she said.

"As we look ahead, we remain grounded in our mission and inspired by the belief that every person who walks through our doors or connects with us through our online resources has access to what they need, and they also have a welcoming space to learn, dream and to thrive."

Hawaiʻi's library system is asking the state for $5 million to refurbish four Oʻahu libraries.

It is also asking for an extra $1.5 million for security — 35 out of 51 libraries have stationed security guards.