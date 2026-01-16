Honolulu City Council could support tests to renew driver's licenses

Following a spike in Hawaiʻi traffic fatalities last year, the Honolulu City Council is entertaining the idea of testing drivers who want to renew their licenses.

The resolution would ask the state Legislature to amend rules around renewing driver’s licenses, potentially to include an online exam to test drivers “on their knowledge of the rules of the road.”

The measure noted that it was a requirement until the Legislature repealed it in 1997.

The state Department of Transportation reported 128 traffic deaths in Hawaiʻi last year, representing its highest toll in 18 years. On Oʻahu, where 81 of those fatalities took place, there was a 60% increase in traffic-related deaths over 2024.

Honolulu City Council Councilmember Radiant Cordero at a Government Efficiency & Customer Services Committee Hearing on Jan. 15, 2025.

“The goal is education. Renewal tests would serve as a reminder of current laws, shared responsibilities and best practices for today,” Councilmember Radiant Cordero, who’s spearheading the measure, said in a Thursday council meeting. “And it supports the state's broader efforts to improve traffic safety and aligns with ongoing conversations about smarter and tailored approaches to license renewal.”

There is also interest at the state level to make changes to driver’s license tests.

Kimberly Hashiro, director of Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services, said her only concern is that license renewal tests could create backlogs at physical permitting locations.

She said 75% of permit tests are taken online, but that it would need to increase if tests are also required of those renewing their licenses.