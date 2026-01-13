Molokai High gym slated for $18M in renovations

Molokai High School’s gym is getting major upgrades to better serve students and the community.

The 21,000-square-foot facility, affectionately known as “The Barn,” will receive structural improvements to withstand high winds during weather emergencies and serve as a hurricane shelter.

Construction will cost more than $18 million. Over half of the funding is provided by the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency, and the rest is covered by the state Department of Education.

Molokai High Principal Katina Soares said the upgrades are not only important for the school but for the island.

“More than half of our kids, probably actually 80% of our kids, are athletes, so it impacts most of our student body, the new facilities. We've also had students that come over and stay with us, so it's super important for them. All of our travelling teams come and stay here,” she said.

“Knowing that these upgrades will make this facility safe, not only for the students but for anyone who needs shelter in a disaster, is important for our island.”

The building’s structure, plumbing, electrical and flooring will be upgraded, along with sports facilities like locker rooms, showers and training rooms. The facility is also getting a new emergency generator enclosure, along with other renovations.

“The upgrade to the hurricane shelter at Molokai High School is critical for the community. It provides safe refuge for approximately 790 residents of the island during a severe weather event,” said HIEMA Administrator James DS Barros.

“Ensuring that this shelter meets modern construction standards is necessary because this will guarantee the protection of our citizens during a Category 4 hurricane event, safeguarding the lives of our neighbors.”

The project is slated for completion by the end of 2027.