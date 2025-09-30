Molokaʻi computer lab offers access to education, telehealth and more

Molokaʻi's first Digital Hub will allow greater internet and technology access to rural residents.

The effort was spearheaded by the Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance as part of the state’s Connect Kākou high-speed internet initiative. The hub opens to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

It’s located in Hoʻolehua at the Lanikeha Community Center, and offers five desktop computers, four laptops and a commercial printer.

The hub helps close the digital divide and offers connectivity tools, learning and development opportunities. This includes hands-on tech education, telehealth, online classes and workforce training.

“This is such a great opportunity for the community,” said Faith Tuipulotu, president of the Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance.

“They're going to have some place to go [for internet access]. We're also going to be offering classes and can help everybody to get to the next step, the next level, whether they're doing telehealth or for school or whatever they need to do to improve their way of life on this island.”

The project was supported by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands using a federal grant from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.

“Access to internet nowadays is a must — I hate to say, but it is a must — and without it, it's like, cannot do nothing,” Tuipulotu said. “My hope is that a community uses it, whether it's the students, to the regular working people, or the kūpuna.”

The Molokaʻi Digital Hub will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and one Saturday each month.