Rebates on efficient appliances available to HECO customers

Looking to bring down your electricity bill? Hawaiʻi Energy, the state's electricity conservation program, has available rebates to help you upgrade your appliances.

Efficient appliances can help cut the costs that come with cooling your home, which takes a lot of electricity — running an A/C unit often adds up to half of people's total energy consumption.

Hawaiian Electric customers can get $1,250 back on a new central air conditioner.

Swapping an old unit for a new, efficient model could reduce the energy it takes to cool your home by a third.

If you're looking for something smaller, rebates are also available for window and mini-split units, as well as for electric fans.

Water heaters are another costly appliance. Hawaiʻi Energy has a $750 rebate available for a heat pump water heater, and a $2,000 rebate for a solar water heater.

Many of Hawaiʻi Energy’s rebates are available instantly with the purchase of new appliances in-store. Hawaiʻi Energy also runs programs to recycle old appliances. Find more information here.