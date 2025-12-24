Hawaiʻi's life expectancy declined less than the rest of US during the pandemic

Life expectancy across the country fell during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Hawaiʻi's lifespan saw less of a decline than the rest of the country.

That finding comes from a partnership between the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Thompson School of Social Work and Public Health and the state Department of Health.

Researchers found that the average life expectancy in Hawaiʻi dropped by about 1.4 years during the pandemic. The national average decline was about 2.4 years.

“We're doing some things right in Hawaiʻi, and I do think it speaks volumes to the strength of all of our communities working together. But I think it does point to Hawaiʻi's early rapid response and preventative action — helped to save and protect lives. So continued investment sort of in these areas of prevention are really going to be key in the future,” said Lance Ching, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health.

Researchers think Hawaiʻi's decline was slower and more delayed than other states because of the islands' geographic isolation and the state's high vaccination rate, as well as how quickly health regulations were implemented during the pandemic.