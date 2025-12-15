NOAA funds restoration work along Kona's Aliʻi Drive

Hawaiʻi County has plans to restore native habitat and cultural sites on an 11.5 acre parcel in the middle of Kona's main commercial strip.

The parcel, called Puapuaʻa Iki, sits on the makai side of Aliʻi Drive. It was purchased by the county in 2020 as part of the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission program , which uses taxpayer funds to buy private properties that have significance to the public.

The county's Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity and Resilience will be leading work on the area over the next four years.

Administrator Laura Acasio said the parcel is home to heiau and several burials. Parts of the parcel are vulnerable to coastal erosion and high-tide flooding events.

Ecological restoration may help to mitigate these hazards, as well as provide important habitat for native species like ʻio, Hawaiian hawks, and 'ōpe'ape'a, Hawaiian hoary bats.

"Our office takes very seriously the stewardship of this grant," she said. "The biggest goal is to have a restored site that the community is proud of, especially the cultural lineal descendants."

A community advisory group will give input on how to best address erosion and invasive species removal in the area without disturbing sensitive sites.

NOAA awarded the county just under $1.9 million to support the work at Puapuaʻa Iki.

"We feel very fortunate to have gotten this grant, especially in these times of federal cuts," Acasio said.