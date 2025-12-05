Kauaʻi grant aims to elevate sustainable tourism, cultural preservation efforts

The start of the new year could bring extra cash to some nonprofits on the Garden Isle through the annual Kauaʻi Cultural Program and Events Grant.

The grant is intended for any programs or events that take place entirely on Kauaʻi that preserve and perpetuate the island and state’s culture, including community-based organizations, events that support local businesses, and projects that strive to build a more sustainable tourism industry.

Nalani Kaauwai Brun, the director of the county’s Office of Economic Development, has been leading the program since it began over 30 years ago.

“It's not just money, sometimes it's just our building of relationships with them so that we can help them in other ways, and that's like the heart and soul. That's what keeps me going,” Brun said.

“With perseverance and if you are consistent, you can really help the community and get in there. I think we've really created a pathway for county government to connect to our community and support them.”

Award amounts range from $5,000 to $15,000, with the total fund standing at $140,000. Three workers from Kauaʻi County’s OED will blindly score each application, comparing the overall rankings to determine who is accepted and what amount each applicant will receive.

Brun noted that the past years have brought in 20 to 30 applicants, with many being repeat organizations. She says the program used to be the main source of external funding for the majority of Kauaʻi nonprofits and events, but the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority has slowly grown to take its place.

“We love when the organizations we help out eventually grow enough to play in the ‘big leagues’ with the other folks at HTA,” Brun said. “Those are always our success stories when we get to help them out and then they grow and we get to see that play out.”

Applications are due by Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. and can be submitted online.