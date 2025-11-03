Hawaiʻi food distribution events ramp up while residents await delayed SNAP funds

Local food distributions have ramped up as the federal government shutdown continues, and so does uncertainty around SNAP benefits.

On Friday, about 400 cars lined up to get canned food, bread, fruits, and vegetables from a Hawaiʻi Foodbank pop-up distribution event in Waipiʻo on Oʻahu.

Passengers in dozens of other cars had to be put on waitlists for food because they didn’t register online.

The Hawaiʻi Foodbank, which serves people on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi, has already planned more distribution events.

"We have several — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday — and we're going to continue to put up additional pop-ups as we can," said Amy Miller, the president of the Hawaiʻi Foodbank.

"But I think to me, it's just a signal of how worried people are and how tough it is to see that registration close so quickly. And then to see just the number of people that are showing up that need help. It's hard."

Last week the state allocated about $40 million to partially make up for Hawaiʻi’s lost federal SNAP funds for November. Every SNAP recipient will receive a $250 one-time payment on or before Nov. 14.

Gov. Josh Green also announced a $100 million Hawaiʻi Relief Program for qualifying families with children, with funds coming from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grant. The money can be used for rent, mortgage, and utility payments.

Meanwhile, at the federal level, the Trump administration said it will restart SNAP food benefits, but will pay out only half the amount people normally get. The $5 billion it will use from an Agriculture Department contingency fund falls well short of the full cost of SNAP benefits — $8 billion — each month, NPR reports.

The decision comes after two federal judges ruled that freezing payments for the country's biggest anti-hunger program is unlawful, even as the money ran out this weekend for the 42 million people nationwide who rely on SNAP to put food on the table.

The administration had until Monday to tell two federal judges its plans to restore funding for SNAP amidst the ongoing federal government shutdown. Federal officials warned there could be lengthy delays before benefits get into the hands of low-income families.

Hawaiʻi officials said the two state relief programs will continue regardless.

Mark Ladao / HPR Hawaiʻi Foodbank volunteers distribute food during an emergency event on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

In Hawaiʻi, food insecurity has grown due to inflation and other economic factors, and the federal government shutdown has lasted a month, meaning over 20,000 government employees in the state are going without pay.

“We've already been struggling with the current demand of serving at-risk populations (such as) low-income and the houseless population,” said Mele Pepa Latu, the executive director of Aloha Harvest. “Now we're going to have to factor in … people who were relying on SNAP benefits, which we're not equipped to do.”

Food banks and other nonprofits plan to hold more food distribution events. They welcome organizations and individuals to donate more food, money and time to help keep up with the demand.

