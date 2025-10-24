Hawaiian and Alaska to merge booking systems, end 'HA' flight code

If you’re booking an online flight for Hawaiian Airlines, you’ll start to see some changes soon. It's all part of the airline's acquisition by Alaska Air Group.

Hawaiian Airlines flight numbers have started with the code HA since the airline's founding in 1929.

But that's going to change next spring when Hawaiian’s flights start to carry the AS code. That's the code the International Air Transport Association uses for Alaska Airlines, whose parent Alaska Air Group acquired Hawaiian last fall.

Alaska Air Group says Hawaiian Airlines flights booked on April 22 or beyond will be redirected to a multi-brand platform. The airlines are combining the online systems that customers use to book and manage flights.

Flights booked for dates before April 22 won’t be affected, but any flight taking off after that date will start with Alaska's code, AS.

There are some nuances to the new system that may be confusing before the system formally combines in April.

The airline says that some external websites where passengers can buy flights might make it look like every flight is on Alaska Airlines – even if it’s being operated by Hawaiian.

Meanwhile, Alaska Air Group is launching new routes and suspending others ahead of Hawaiian's scheduled entry into the oneworld Alliance in spring 2026.

Hawaiian will also soon resume flights from Honolulu to a popular seasonal destination. Flights to Auckland, New Zealand, start Nov. 16 and run through April.