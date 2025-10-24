© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiian and Alaska to merge booking systems, end 'HA' flight code

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Janis Magin
Published October 24, 2025 at 10:03 AM HST
FILE - A Hawaiian Airlines plane is shown at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
FILE - A Hawaiian Airlines plane is shown at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.

If you’re booking an online flight for Hawaiian Airlines, you’ll start to see some changes soon. It's all part of the airline's acquisition by Alaska Air Group.

Hawaiian Airlines flight numbers have started with the code HA since the airline's founding in 1929.

But that's going to change next spring when Hawaiian’s flights start to carry the AS code. That's the code the International Air Transport Association uses for Alaska Airlines, whose parent Alaska Air Group acquired Hawaiian last fall.

Alaska Air Group says Hawaiian Airlines flights booked on April 22 or beyond will be redirected to a multi-brand platform. The airlines are combining the online systems that customers use to book and manage flights.

An Atmos rewards promotion sign at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport's baggage claim.
Local News
The end of HawaiianMiles: What happened and what comes next?
Emma Caires

Flights booked for dates before April 22 won’t be affected, but any flight taking off after that date will start with Alaska's code, AS.

There are some nuances to the new system that may be confusing before the system formally combines in April.

The airline says that some external websites where passengers can buy flights might make it look like every flight is on Alaska Airlines – even if it’s being operated by Hawaiian.

Meanwhile, Alaska Air Group is launching new routes and suspending others ahead of Hawaiian's scheduled entry into the oneworld Alliance in spring 2026.

Hawaiian will also soon resume flights from Honolulu to a popular seasonal destination. Flights to Auckland, New Zealand, start Nov. 16 and run through April.

FILE - An Alaska Airlines plane in Seattle, left, and a Hawaiian Airlines plane in Honolulu, right.
Local News
Here's how Hawaiian and Alaska's new loyalty program affects your travels
Emma Caires

Tags
Local News Business NewsHawaiian AirlinesAlaska AirlinesTourism
Janis Magin
Janis Magin is the Editor-in-Chief for Pacific Business News.
See stories by Janis Magin
Related Stories