One-on-one computer help now available at 5 Oʻahu libraries

One-on-one computer help is now available at five public libraries on Oʻahu.

The Digital Navigator program launched this week at the ʻEwa Beach Public and School Library, Kailua Public Library, Liliha Public Library, Waiʻanae Public Library and Waipahu Public Library. The program will be available at library branches statewide in the coming weeks.

The program is part of the Connect Kākou initiative led by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke that aims to bring broadband access and digital literacy to everyone across the state.

Residents can schedule free sessions with trained digital navigators to help strengthen their computer skills. They can include identifying online scams, accessing telehealth services, using email and video conferencing tools, and more.

State Librarian Stacey Aldrich said the library teaches residents about digital literacy through classes, by offering online resources and tools, and now, the Digital Navigator program. Aldrich describes the navigators as "someone who could give you quality time around a specific thing you're trying to learn."

"And oftentimes, I don't know how many people out there might say I just want to learn this one thing, I don't want to take a whole class and I don't want to have to search it, I just want somebody to tell me how to turn my phone off — the digital navigator is going to be the perfect person who can sit down with you," Aldrich said.

Micah Agpaoa is a digital navigator and a former middle school teacher. He said the goal is to teach people the skills to use computers in an increasingly digital age.

"Sometimes it's not easy to learn these skills on your own, so that's why we're here to help others learn to do things," Agpaoa said. "I really love the idea of being able to help people in capacities that I wouldn't be able to normally. Obviously, I do this to help my mom, who is not as literate as I am with computers or my uncle, my auntie. But being able to help someone else's mom, uncle, auntie is really nice, too."