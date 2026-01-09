© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artificial intelligence at the University of Hawaiʻi: ASAP!

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Janis Magin
Published January 9, 2026 at 10:07 AM HST
FILE - The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa sign in front of Bachman Hall on Dole Street on Feb. 26, 2025.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
/
HPR
FILE - The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa sign in front of Bachman Hall on Dole Street on Feb. 26, 2025.

The University of Hawaiʻi system has made progress in developing artificial intelligence as an area of study — and an asset to use at the school.

UH is focusing even more on AI in 2026 with plans to introduce an online AI literacy course.

It’s also using technology to make sure more students in Hawaiʻi have the opportunity to complete a degree completely online.

UH President Wendy Hensel sees higher education as vital to developing the next generation of workers to be critical thinkers and innovators — workers who won’t just follow, but lead the rapid development of AI in the workforce.

To do that it needs to make a UH education more accessible to more people in the islands.

FILE - The University of Hawaiʻi football team in Mānoa on Oct. 26, 2024.
Local News
UH wants $5M in taxpayer funds to recruit, retain college athletes
Mark Ladao

Starting in the fall semester and by this time next year, UH expects to complete the first phase of a new plan to fill the gaps within its current online course offerings.

Hensel says UH officials found that sometimes two years of a program are available online, but not the third and fourth years needed to complete a degree.

She says offering degree programs completely online creates flexibility for people to pursue the amount of education they want, in a place and timeframe that they want.

Hensel says Hawaiʻi is losing students to online providers that are out of state, even though the students are still in Hawaiʻi.

She says that signals that UH can be more responsive and offer local residents an education that’s a better value, more grounded in culture, and more affordable with in-state tuition.
Tags
Local News University of Hawai‘iArtificial IntelligenceEducationTechnology
Janis Magin
Janis Magin is the Editor-in-Chief for Pacific Business News.
See stories by Janis Magin
Related Stories