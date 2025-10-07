Pacific climate hub shutters due to lapse in federal funding

After waiting months for federal funding to materialize, the Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center had to officially close its doors last week.

PI-CASC opened in 2012 as a partnership between the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, and the University of Guam with federal support from the U.S. Geological Survey, which is within the Department of the Interior.

The Pacific climate hub is one of nine regional centers across the country.

In February, PI-CASC applied for a $10 million federal award in order to fund the next five years of its operations.

It had successfully re-upped its funding before, but this time, the Department of the Interior did not move the process forward. Funding for the center lapsed on Oct. 1.

Darren Lerner, the executive director of PI-CASC, said the DOI has not provided an explanation as to why the process has been halted or if it may resume.

While Lerner said he’s hopeful that DOI may still approve PI-CASC’s funding, bringing the center back to its previous capacity will be difficult.

“Even if they started that process tomorrow, it will take months to then result in funding being available to us here on our campuses,” he said.

Leadership at PI-CASC had anticipated that the center might close, as the funding award was expected by June.

Lerner said that six PI-CASC employees have taken other opportunities or are seeking new positions, and 14 graduate students have lost funding for research projects.

Climate hubs in the Northeast and South Central regions also saw their funding lapse last Wednesday.

