Kamaʻāina perks program touches down at Southwest Airlines

Another kamaʻāina airline rewards program has landed in Hawaiʻi — this time, from Southwest Airlines.

Ohana Rewards is an interisland initiative for Hawaiʻi residents who are a part of the company’s Rapid Rewards program.

Some of the defining features include quarterly 10% interisland flight discounts, two free checked bags on interisland flights, and 25% off bookings bought with Rapid Rewards points.

Del Tauaese, the station manager at Kahului airport on Maui, said the program is important in making sure interisland travel is affordable for local families. He grew up on Oʻahu and reflected on his family not being able to afford to travel together.

Brianna Juda / Southwest Airlines Southwest's Imua One lands in Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi, on April 28, 2023.

“Traveling in our islands was so tough, a lot of times it's either mom or dad, not everyone, because the cost was so high.” Tauaese said. “I remember not having family at things like weddings, birthdays, and graduations. I think that’s where Southwest stepped in and listened.”

Ohana Rewards is the first Hawaiʻi-specific program offered by the company after starting its service in the islands in 2019.

Tauaese noted that the program doesn’t have blackout dates, and added that the bag policy and quarterly discounts can apply to eight additional passengers under the same reservation.

“I think that’s what sets us apart from our competitors. I see entire families traveling together now. That’s where this all stemmed from, that sense of family and that idea of ʻohana — keeping people connected to each other and to the island,” he said.

Hawaiʻi residents who wish to join can go to Southwest’s website and sign up for the Rapid Rewards program. Those who are already Rapid Rewards members with a Hawaiʻi address are automatically enrolled in Ohana Rewards and can access the offer through their account.

The other kamaʻāina airline rewards program is Huakaʻi by Hawaiian Airlines — launched in November 2024. As of Oct. 3, Huakaʻi members receive perks like one free checked bag on interisland flights and quarterly 10% interisland flight discounts.