Access immunization records online through the DOH's new portal

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health's Immunization Branch has launched a new online health portal for the public to access secure immunization records.

Individuals, parents, and legal guardians can access, print, or download free immunization records that serve as official proof of immunization for school, daycare, work, or travel purposes.

The public portal is a feature of the Hawaiʻi State Immunization System, which launched in June. HiSIS is a confidential cloud-based system that stores immunization records for both children and adults. Health care providers input vaccination data directly into the HiSIS registry.

Visit the HiSIS Public Portal and submit a request by entering the person's first and last name, birthday, gender, and contact information.

The email address or phone number must match what is listed on the patient’s HiSIS profile. If the information does not match, users must contact their health care provider. If you do not have a provider, reach out to the DOH. There is no cost to sign up or to download records.