Researcher on racial and ethnic disparities in psychedelic treatment studies

More and more discussion continues about the use of psychedelics as treatment for mental health issues, and a study published this month looks at health disparities.

A scientist argued that the data on psychedelics may be skewed without diverse clinical trials.

Sean Viña is an assistant professor of sociology at the University of the Incarnate Word, the largest Catholic university in Texas.

Viña's research specifically looks at psychedelic use among Asians and Native Hawaiians. HPR talked to Viña about his research findings.

