Researcher on racial and ethnic disparities in psychedelic treatment studies

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 25, 2025 at 1:58 PM HST
FILE - Mushrooms for patient use are shown at a psilocybin service center in Gresham, Ore., Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.
Craig Mitchelldyer
/
AP
FILE - Mushrooms for patient use are shown at a psilocybin service center in Gresham, Ore., Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.

More and more discussion continues about the use of psychedelics as treatment for mental health issues, and a study published this month looks at health disparities.

A scientist argued that the data on psychedelics may be skewed without diverse clinical trials.

Sean Viña is an assistant professor of sociology at the University of the Incarnate Word, the largest Catholic university in Texas.

Viña's research specifically looks at psychedelic use among Asians and Native Hawaiians. HPR talked to Viña about his research findings.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 25, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
The Conversation Public HealthMental Health
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
