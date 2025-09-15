Maui immigration group hosts free training on workplace protection
A Maui nonprofit focused on immigrant advocacy has launched a “Know Your Rights” training series.
The announcement comes as community worries grow amid national and local incidents involving the detention of immigrants.
The training sessions are for workers, employers and community members. It includes fundamental workplace protections, practical response protocols and documentation and communication strategies.
Roots Reborn Executive Director Veronica Mendoza said the training initiative is to help raise awareness among community members.
The training events will be held virtually. For more information, click here.