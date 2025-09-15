© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.

Maui immigration group hosts free training on workplace protection

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 15, 2025 at 11:06 AM HST
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Office Director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing on Jan. 27, 2025.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Office Director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing on Jan. 27, 2025.

A Maui nonprofit focused on immigrant advocacy has launched a “Know Your Rights” training series.

The announcement comes as community worries grow amid national and local incidents involving the detention of immigrants.

The training sessions are for workers, employers and community members. It includes fundamental workplace protections, practical response protocols and documentation and communication strategies.

Roots Reborn Executive Director Veronica Mendoza said the training initiative is to help raise awareness among community members.

The training events will be held virtually. For more information, click here.
Local News MauiImmigration
HPR News Staff
