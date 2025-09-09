New Maui recycling facility seeks to keep green waste out of the landfill and make it usable

A new green waste recycling facility is now open on Maui. Hawai’i Organics Compost in Waikapū is the largest operation of its kind on the island.

Manager Jenny Sullivan said green waste dropped off at the county’s Central Maui Landfill ends up in the dump, but it's really a valuable resource.

“The green waste that is going to the county is simply being ground, mulched and combined with sludge and then landfilled,” she explained. “So we haven't, as an island, had compost for over a year. We've had to ship it in, which is super costly, and of course, it's the high risk of contamination, you know, with the coconut rhinoceros beetle coming onto our island.”

The facility is now open for public drop-off from both private residents and commercial operations. Hawaiʻi Organics Compost accepts tree trimmings, stumps, garden clippings and sod, as well as untreated lumber and pallets. They do not process food waste, trash or metals. Tipping fees apply for residential and commercial drop-off.

Sullivan stressed the importance of green waste recycling.

“Green waste should never, ever, ever be put into the landfill. It should be composted,” Sullivan said. “We need to replenish this island. So as important as it is to recycle your cans and bottles and cardboard, it's just as important to recycle the green that grows constantly on this island.”

The accepted materials will be processed into compost, topsoil, mulch, sustainable firewood and other projects for purchase on-site, starting in a few months.

The locally owned and operated business operates alongside sister company Hawai’i Materials Recycling in Kīhei, which opened in 2018. That operation accepts building materials such as concrete asphalt, rock and sand for recycling and re-use.

Hawai’i Organics Compost is located at the junction of Ku’ihelani and Honoapi’ilani highways in Waikapū and is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturdays. For more information, click here or call (808) 269-8064.