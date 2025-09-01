Oʻahu is updating its climate plan ahead of 2030 state goals

Hawaiʻi has a 2030 goal to slash the state’s greenhouse gas emissions in half compared to 2005 levels.

The Honolulu Resilience Office is in the process of updating its climate plan. It will lay out actions that the City and County of Honolulu will take over the next five years to help the state meet its goal.

The office held 11 community meetings this summer to get community feedback. That process helped to shape a draft plan, which is out now for public comment.

Energy production is responsible for the largest share of Oʻahu’s emissions, followed by transportation. Together, those two sectors produce more than 90% of the island’s climate pollution.

Military operations also contribute significant emissions, mainly through fuel consumption.

The plan predicts that without policy or behavior shifts, Oʻahu’s emissions will rise slightly by 2030. “Continuing with the status quo puts more families at risk of rising costs, worsening health outcomes, and environmental disruption,” the draft plan states.

In order to get on track towards the state’s climate goals, the plan proposes investments in public transportation, electric vehicles, energy efficiency, and renewable energy projects.

There are limited actions that Honolulu City and County can take to lower the military’s emissions. The U.S. Department of Defense has a goal to reduce overall military emissions by 50% compared to 2005 levels by 2020 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Public comment on the plan is open until Sept. 12. Find the draft here.