Photos: Views from Lahaina, past and present

The 2023 Maui wildfires brought devastation to many island residents; these photos show notable sites pictured before or immediately after the fires, and recently, two years later.

Some historic buildings, like the Old Lahaina Courthouse, are slated to be repaired and refurbished by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

Other private buildings, like the Lahaina Shores Beach Resort, were damaged in the fires and have not yet reopened.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation & Tori DeJournett / HPR The Old Lahaina Courthouse seen before the fires (left), and two years after the fires (right) on Aug. 4, 2025.

Lahaina Harbor & Tori DeJournett / HPR The Lahaina Lighthouse before (left) and after the fires (right) on Aug. 4, 2025.

AP & Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR The Lahaina banyan tree stands badly burned four months after the wildfires (left), and two years later (right), cut back but regrowing, on Aug. 1, 2025.

AP & Tori DeJournett / HPR On the left, Rev. Ai Hironaka, resident minister of the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, stands for a portrait at the stairs of his destroyed temple on Dec. 7, 2023. On the right, the stairs remain on Aug. 4, 2025.

Cassie Ordonio & Tori DeJournett / HPR On the left, the Lahaina Shores Beach Resort remains standing with debris around it, almost one year after the fires. On the right, the grounds have been cleaned up, but the hotel is still not open for business on Aug. 4, 2025.

Sophia McCullough & Tori DeJournett / HPR The "Tear Drop of Lahaina" sculpture, located above Lahaina Bypass, was built in 2024 to honor the lives lost in the 2023 wildfires. One year later, the sculpture still stands. The left shows the beginnings of the sculpture in 2024.

AP & Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Masters' Reading Room in Lahaina, Maui, four months after the 2023 wildfires (left) and then two years later (right).

AP & Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR The remains of various shops that once stood at the intersection of Front Street and Dickenson Street in Lahaina, four months after the 2023 fires (left) and two years after (right).

