Governor considers vetoing parts of the budget, plus housing and tax credit bills

Gov. Josh Green announced Friday his intent to veto 19 bills that were passed this legislative session.

“Let me be clear: of the 320 bills passed by the Legislature this session, 19 are on our Intent-to-Veto list,” he wrote.

“Our team has completed a review of every measure and the overwhelming majority of legislation will become law. Each bill on today’s list is based on thorough legal and fiscal analysis, and as always, was guided by what will best serve the people of Hawai‘i, protect our resources and strengthen our future.”

In a written statement, Green explained that the main factors for his decision to include bills on his intent to veto list are uncertainty regarding federal funding and a decrease in state revenue projections.

That’s why the state budget is included on the list. However, he did not specify which line items from the budget he intends to veto.

Another measure that could face the chopping block would have significantly reduced tax credits. The measure would impact wide-ranging industries — from film and television to renewable energy.

Green is concerned that it would not only disincentivize future business in Hawaiʻi but also destabilize existing industries that rely on these tax credits.

When it comes to housing, Green is considering vetoing two measures. One of the more controversial measures would have barred counties from imposing stricter requirements on affordable housing projects if it would increase the cost of the project.

County councils opposed the measure, saying it would hamper their ability to ensure developments serve the needs of their communities.

Green has until July 9 to make a final decision on these measures.

The Legislature can come back for a special session to override his veto with a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

Click here to read Green's full list.