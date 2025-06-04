Python captured in Kaimukī was likely an escaped pet, ag officials say

A non-venomous ball python was captured Sunday in Kaimukī after a homeowner spotted it in his backyard.

He recalled noticing the snake earlier in the day but initially thinking it was a child's toy. He later saw it moving and called 911.

Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture officials captured the 3.5-foot snake and identified it as a non-venomous ball python. They said the snake was docile, meaning it was likely an escaped pet, according to a press release.

Ball pythons can grow up to 6 feet in length and are common pets on the continent, the HDOA said.

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture The snake is being held by the HDOA Plant Quarantine Branch.

State officials stressed that it is illegal to import or possess snakes in Hawaiʻi.

Because they have no natural predators, snakes could seriously threaten Hawai‘i’s environment by competing with native animal populations for food and habitat, and preying on endangered birds.

Individuals who possess illegal animals could be charged with a class C felony, fined up to $200,000, and face up to five years in prison.

Those with illegal animals are encouraged to turn them in under the amnesty program. If done before an investigation is initiated, they will not face criminal or civil penalties.

Illegal animals may be dropped off at any HDOA Office, local Humane Society, or at municipal zoos. Animals turned in under amnesty will not be euthanized.

Anyone with information on illegal animals can call the state’s pest hotline at 808-643-7378.