Waikīkī restaurant worries tariff on Japan will affect Wagyu beef prices

Tariffs could impact the costs of Wagyu dishes in Hawaiʻi, according to one restaurateur.

Jack Sinanaj, the owner of Empire Steak House Hawaii in Waikīkī, is concerned about a 24% tariff on A-5 Wagyu beef from Japan — a small but real way the Trump administration's tariffs could impact local businesses.

Sinanaj is holding steady on those prices for the time being, but even if he has to raise them, he said customers might not be willing to spend that much money — which will ultimately still hurt business.

“ It's very tough. But, how long can we continue like this? We won’t raise it, but (even then), how much you can raise it? The point is how much people can spend?” Sinanaj said. “According to the prices of other steakhouses, I'm like one of the cheapest, but I know I serve one of the best.”

The 24% tariff applies to all goods from Japan brought into the U.S.

Sinanaj said his restaurant is offering $325 Wagyu dishes that could have to jump up to as high as $450. He worries the prices will especially hurt business with Japanese tourists, who make up 40% of Empire’s clientele.