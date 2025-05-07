'It's a landmark': Hawaii Theatre asks for state support to keep the show going

The Hawaii Theatre has a knack for survival. Its construction was pushed back during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and it experienced restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaii Theatre Center's President and CEO Gregory Dunn said it's a daunting task to upkeep the 103-year-old venue in Honolulu's Chinatown. Other than maintaining air conditioning and running electricity, the theater's carpets and seats will eventually need to be replaced.

But the rising cost of property insurance has become a big financial undertaking for the nonprofit. Last year, the organization paid $9,000 for property insurance. This year, they're paying $45,000 — a 400% increase.

The nonprofit is asking the state for help by purchasing the historic property.

