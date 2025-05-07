© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
'It's a landmark': Hawaii Theatre asks for state support to keep the show going

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published May 7, 2025 at 9:59 AM HST
United States National Trust
United States National Trust
The outside of Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu's Chinatown.

The Hawaii Theatre has a knack for survival. Its construction was pushed back during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and it experienced restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaii Theatre Center's President and CEO Gregory Dunn said it's a daunting task to upkeep the 103-year-old venue in Honolulu's Chinatown. Other than maintaining air conditioning and running electricity, the theater's carpets and seats will eventually need to be replaced.

But the rising cost of property insurance has become a big financial undertaking for the nonprofit. Last year, the organization paid $9,000 for property insurance. This year, they're paying $45,000 — a 400% increase.

The nonprofit is asking the state for help by purchasing the historic property.

Tags
Local News State Legislature
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
