More local students are set to become eligible for free meals

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Emma Caires
Published April 25, 2025 at 11:59 AM HST
Students from Keʻelikolani Middle School eat poi as part of their school lunches.
Hawaiʻi State Department of Education
FILE - Students from Keʻelikolani Middle School eat poi as part of their school lunches.

More Hawaiʻi families may soon be eligible for free school meals.

A bill passed Thursday would allow students who qualify for reduced-priced meals to get them for free starting in July.

In 2026, families that earn below 300% of the federal poverty level would also receive free school meals. An average family of four that earns less than $97,000 a year would be eligible.

Supporters say this is a vital step in the fight against food insecurity.

Emma Caires

“None of us can think or focus or even enjoy life if we're hungry. It's even exponential when you're a growing child trying to learn, trying to improve, trying to grow," said Nate Hix, the director of policy and advocacy at the Hawaiʻi Public Health Institute.

"Taking the anxiety, taking the stress, taking the negative health issues off the table will make everybody's lives better, making the teaching experience better, making the kids more focused and ready to learn."

In conference committee, lawmakers voted on the bill with enthusiastic “yeah yous” and “absolutelys.” There was a collective round of applause from both lawmakers and attendees when it passed.

Senate Bill 1300 is the only measure about free meals still alive this legislative session. It will go to a full floor vote in both chambers, and then to Gov. Josh Green's desk.
Emma Caires
Emma Caires is the UH Legislative News Intern at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact Emma at ecaires@hawaiipublicradio.org
