Lawmakers to vote on state's $807M share of the Maui wildfire settlement

A measure to release the state’s $807 million contribution to the Maui wildfire global settlement is going to lawmakers for a final vote.

It is a step toward finalizing the $4.2 billion settlement that includes the state, Maui County and Hawaiian Electric Company.

The state's share would be paid out over four years.

"I'm confident that we can win approval. But once that happens, then the bill will go to the governor. The governor then would have to sign the bill, and once he signs it, and I'm very hopeful he will do so because everybody wants this to pass," said Rep. David Tarnas, the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee Chair.

"This is absolutely a necessary step closer to paying for the claims that we have in the Maui wildfire and it making whole some of the people who have been affected by this terrible tragedy," Tarnas said.

Once the measure is signed into law, the funds will start to be released to the attorney general to begin paying claims.

This is in addition to the $65 million the state has already paid into the One ʻOhana fund for those who were seriously injured or killed in the 2023 Maui fires.