Survivors, insurers, lawmakers and HECO look to next steps in $4B Maui wildfire settlement

The Hawai’i Supreme Court ruled unanimously and quickly against insurers Monday, clearing the way to finalize the proposed $4 billion global settlement for Maui wildfire victims. A lawyer representing victims said it could mean that survivors receive their first settlement payments by the end of the year.

Insurance companies have paid out more than $2.6 billion in claims from the 2023 fires, and expect to pay nearly $800 million more. The companies sued to block the global settlement so they could seek that amount from Hawaiian Electric, Hawaiian Telcom, and Kamehameha Schools.

A legal concept called subrogation lets insurance companies stand in the shoes of their policyholders to sue potentially negligent entities. But after hearing oral arguments last Thursday, the state supreme court found that the property and casualty insurers’ right to subrogation is limited by state law.

Tred Eyerly is a lawyer with the Hawaiʻi firm Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert who was not involved in the case. He said the courtʻs order was a definite win for backers of the settlement.

"There's going to be some procedural hurdles to get through, but I think this opened the door to allow the settlement to go through," he said.

The Property Insurers for Hawaiʻi, a coalition of more than 160 property and casualty insurers, said in a statement that they are disappointed by the ruling and believe it sets a troubling precedent.

HECO said in a statement that the decision helps to reestablish the company’s financial stability, which it needs to advance its wildfire safety strategy and strengthen its infrastructure.

Jae C. Hong / AP FILE - The aftermath of a wildfire is visible in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, Aug. 17, 2023.

State lawmakers are currently considering measures related to Hawaiian Electric's

solvency.

Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole has introduced a bill to allow HECO to issue ratepayer-backed bonds to finance a wildfire recovery fund. He said the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court's decision comes at a critical time.

"I think it definitely provides some clarity and some certainty for everyone involved, which is a good thing — especially on the legislative side, we were hoping to have some sort of certainty on this lawsuit while we are in session, so that we can make decisions based off of it," Keohokalole said.

The lawsuit now returns to a circuit court judge, who will decide how to proceed.

