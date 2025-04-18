Could Hawaiʻi go nuclear? Some lawmakers want the option investigated

Hawaiʻi lawmakers are advancing a resolution to study whether nuclear power can help Hawaiʻi meet its green energy goals.

Hawaiʻi's constitution prohibits the construction of a nuclear fission power plant anywhere in the state without the prior approval of two-thirds of the state House and Senate.

However, lawmakers periodically propose bills and resolutions prompting Hawaiʻi to consider the nuclear option.

This session, Sen. Glenn Wakai, who chairs the Committee on Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs, introduced Senate Bill 1588, which called on the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office to convene a task force to study the feasibility of using nuclear energy to power the state.

That bill stalled out in late March. But Senate Concurrent Resolution 136 revived the conversation. It also asks HSEO to create a working group to study the feasibility of incorporating nuclear power into Hawaiʻi’s energy mix.

Unlike bills, resolutions do not have the force of law.

SCR 136 originally focused on geothermal power. But its language was changed to resemble that of SB1588 ahead of its hearing in front of the House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce.

HSEO submitted similar testimony on both the bill and the resolution. It argues that investing resources into studying the feasibility of nuclear power for Hawaiʻi would be premature.

During testimony, HSEO's Monique Zanfes pointed to the high levelized cost of energy of nuclear power, which weighs all construction and operation costs of a power plant against the total energy it produces.

According to Zanfes, the current levelized cost of nuclear energy is 7 to 10 times higher than other available firm technologies, like biofuel or geothermal.

"We continue to monitor that, but until it becomes cost-competitive with other more viable resources, it's just not there," she said.

Zanfes also added that there are only three operational reactors in the world of the type that would best match Hawaiʻi's energy needs. None are in the U.S.

"We'd really want to see it built out in the United States domestically, before introducing it to an island state like Hawaiʻi," she said.

Several community groups and individuals submitted testimony in opposition to the resolution, citing concerns over cost and environmental hazards of nuclear waste.

The Public Utilities Commission, Sustainable Energy Hawaiʻi, the D.C.-based Nuclear Energy Institute and others support it.

The resolution has been transmitted back to the Senate for review of its amendments.