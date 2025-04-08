Maui County residents invited to sign up for new evacuation planning platform

Maui County residents are invited to sign up for a new evacuation planning and notification system that will launch May 1.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency announced the platform called Genasys Protect for those on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Residents and visitors of Maui County are encouraged to download the app, which will allow users to view predetermined evacuation zones, track live statuses and receive real-time notifications.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for existing MEMA alerts. Genasys Protect notifications and MEMA alerts are subscriber-based and will be used in conjunction with non-subscriber-based emergency communication methods, like the outdoor sirens.

After downloading Genasys Protect, users can look up their important addresses and follow those zones on the mobile app. Users can also ensure that family and friends know their zones and can practice emergency plans.

“We will use all available methods of emergency communication to the public during an emergency,” said MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett in a news release. “New Genasys Protect evacuation alerts — when combined with MEMA alerts, WEA, EAS and sirens — create a powerful, multilayered system that ensures timely, reliable communication, saving lives and enhancing public safety during emergencies.”

To learn more about Genasys Protect, click here.