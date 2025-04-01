New emergency notification system launches for Oʻahu residents and visitors

The City and County of Honolulu unveiled Tuesday a new mass notification system to send weather and emergency updates to Oʻahu residents and visitors.

The updated system allows people to sign up for the latest emergency information and community news via text message, push notification, or email. HNL Alert replaces the current notification system, HNL.Info Alerts.

Users can sign up for HNL Alert by creating an account and selecting customized topics.

If users only wish to receive urgent alerts, they can text “HNLALERT” to 888777. This method requires no registration.

“We urge everyone to sign up, stay informed, and be prepared. The more we work together as a community to stay aware and proactive, the safer we will all be," Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement.

HNL Alert will be used in addition to existing emergency warning systems, such as sirens, Wireless Emergency Alerts on mobile devices, and Emergency Alert System messages on radio and television. The HNL Alert system also allows more details, images, and links to real-time information.

“With HNL Alert, we can send you updates about developing situations so you can make the decision to leave early if you feel unsafe or need more time," said Honolulu Department Emergency Management Acting Director Jennifer Walter in a news release.