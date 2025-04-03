Public urged to keep Hawaiian monk seals safe during peak pupping season

The number of Hawaiian monk seals born across the main Hawaiian Islands continues to grow — three pups have already been born this year.

The public is cautioned to avoid disturbing pups and their mothers while peak pupping season is underway. Although the seals give birth year-round, March through August is when the majority of the pups debut.

Thirty-four pups were born in the main Hawaiian Islands in 2024.

The Hawaiian monk seal, or ʻīlio holo i ka uaua, is an endemic species that remains endangered. While they spend most of their life in water, they are also known for basking on the sandy shores across the islands.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, its population is estimated to be around 1,600, with nearly 1,200 in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and 400 seals in the main Hawaiian Islands.

Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response Hawaiian monk seal pup Pualani and mother RK96 (Kaʻiwi) on Kaimana Beach, Waikīkī.

Hawaiian monk seals are protected under state and federal law, making it illegal to touch, disrupt or harass them in any way. Violating these protections can result in fines or jail time.

The public should minimize potential interactions, especially because nursing moms may react aggressively to anyone who gets too close.

“After giving birth, monk seal mothers will nurse and take care of their pups for five to seven weeks,” said Brian Neilson, administrator of the Department of Land and Natural Resources' Division of Aquatic Resources. "When seals are born at highly visible and popular beaches, the chances of someone getting hurt increase dramatically.”

Residents and visitors should give mamas with pups at least the width of a football field of space on land and in the water. Dogs should always be leashed at the beach in case of a seal.

If you see temporary fences and signs around a mom and her pup, observe from behind the barriers. Once pups are weaned, mothers leave them to fend for themselves and learn to forage. Officials said people must not interfere and interact with the process.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support during these crucial nursing periods. Let’s admire from afar to keep everyone safe,” Neilson added.

Seal sightings can be reported to the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline: 888-256-9840.