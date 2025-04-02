Lānaʻi skateboarders now have a dedicated spot to shred and drop in

Community members gathered in Lānaʻi City on Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the Lānaʻi Skatepark.

Lānaʻi was once the only populated Hawaiian island without a skatepark. Since the '90s, skateboard enthusiasts have petitioned for a facility to be built.

A blessing ceremony kicked off the grand opening of the new space at the Lānaʻi Youth Center. Advocates for the skatepark and youth center hope that the space will allow generations to come together and create both memories and traditions that will be passed down for years.

“These spaces are a testament to the county’s commitment to our keiki, our families and the bright future of this community,” said Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation Director Patrick McCall in a news release. “More importantly, today reminds us of what we can accomplish when we work together — administration and council, government and community, departments and agencies — all united by a shared vision.”

Following the ceremony, festivities continued with treats for attendees. The DPR provided helmets, protective pads and skateboard rentals for keiki. Skaters of all ages shredded on the new skatepark and participated in the skate jam.